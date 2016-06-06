Zambia Campmeeting 6 Jun '16 breathoflife 0 LIKES Brentwood/Kabulonga District Campmeeting Pastor Byrd is back from his trip to Lusaka, Zambia where he was the speaker for the Brentwood/Kabulonga District Campmeeting of the Lusaka Conference. View photos of his journey here: See more : http://photos.breathoflife.tv/
Comments
we had a blessed moment looking forward to a crusade time when the whole team of Breath of life will be in Zambia, the real Africa
i would love to see him in the midddle east dubai how do we contact him please give us guide lines
Hello, you may contact via the contact form on the contact page.