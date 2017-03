Easter Special “The Rising” to be aired on NBC on April 16, 2017.

Our Easter Special “The Rising” will be aired on NBC on April 16, 2017. Filmed LIVE at the Oakwood University Seventh-day Adventist Church featuring Dr. Carlton P. Byrd, Speaker/Director of the Breath of Life Telecast, Grammy Award Winning Vocalist, CeCe Winans, Violinist, Jaime Jorge and Internationally Renowned Aeolians Concert Choir.