The Promise

Breath of Life Television Ministries have been asked by the national NBC Television Offices, in association with the Interfaith Broadcasting Commission, to produce a “Christian Special” that will be shown nationally on NBC affiliates throughout the United States on Christmas Day, December 25! The broadcast recording will take place here at the Oakwood University Church on Sabbath, November 11, at 11:00am. The preaching ministry for this special will be brought to us by Dr. Carlton P. Byrd, and the music ministry will be brought to us by Fred Hammond & Radical for Christ, along with the OU Aeolians and Orchestra.