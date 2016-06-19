Get the DVD copy of The Rising, the Breath of Life ABC Easter Special which features an Easter message from Dr. Carlton P. Byrd, Speaker/Director of the Breath of Life Television Ministry and Senior Pastor of the Oakwood University Church in Huntsville, Alabama. Music by Grammy Award winning vocalist CeCe Winans, violinist Jaime Jorge, and the internationally renowned Oakwood University Aeolians Concert Choir.
Comments
Dear Pastor Byrd,
I have only been an Adentist for about 8 years now, I watch you every Sabbath morning and I really enjoy your sermons. I get so inspired by you, Praying for God’s continual blessing on you and your ministry. I was wondering the cost of your dvd The Rising.
Thank you and God Bless
Regina
Hello Regina Boyce,
Thank you for stopping by and saying hello. Ps. Byrd is pleased to know that you are enjoying the sermons and have found them to be a blessing. The Rising DVD is $20 and can be purchased from our store site, click here. Blessings to you and your family. If you have any questions please let us know.
Thank you.