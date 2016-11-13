On October 29-30, 2016, Breath of Life, in partnership with the Southern Union Conference, Oakwood University, and the Oakwood University Church, hosted a special “Celebration of Adventist Christian Education” in Huntsville, AL.

Adventist Christian Education has been a core value of the Seventh-day Adventist Church since its genesis as a movement at the turn of the 20th century. As we steadily progress into the 21st century, however, its support is waning, particularly in the North American Division (NAD).

Breath of Life, a media ministry of the NAD, is seeking to use its platform to reverse this trend with intentional promotion and publicity regarding the importance and benefits of Adventist Christian Education.

On October 29-30, 2016, Breath of Life, in partnership with the Southern Union Conference, Oakwood University, and the Oakwood University Church, hosted a special “Celebration of Adventist Christian Education” in Huntsville, AL (broadcast home of Breath of Life) with five academies from the NAD in attendance. The choirs and basketball teams from Collegedale Academy (Collegedale, TN), Greater Atlanta Adventist Academy (Atlanta, GA), Miami Union Academy (Miami, FL), Oakwood Adventist Academy (Huntsville, AL), and Takoma Academy (Takoma Park, MD) shared their music ministry and participated in a sports jamboree respectively. The showcasing of these academies, including the 250 voice combined academy mass choir, afforded attendees the privilege of witnessing the powerful benefits of Adventist Christian Education as expressed through the students’ positive deportment, harmonious solidarity, exceptional music, and admirable worship participation.

Breath of Life will air special television broadcasts of this celebratory weekend, along with making DVDs available, inclusive of the choral music and student testimonials via its website, www.breatholife.tv, or by telephone at 256.929.6460.

Please join Breath of Life with your support of Adventist Christian Education.