Breath of Life 2017 Spring Revival
Join us for the 2017 Breath of Life Spring Revival from March 18-April 1, 7:00 PM nightly (except Mondays and Thursdays).
Featured Speaker:
Dr. Carlton Byrd
Muscial Guests:
Kurt Carr & The Kurt Carr Singers
Children’s Ministries for ages 4 to 11
FREE transportation provided
Location:
Oakwood University Church
5500 Adventist Blvd
Huntsville, AL 35896
Comments
Do you need to purchase tickets? If so, what is the cost?
Hello Jackie, no purchase of tickets are necessary. We would love to have you visit us.
Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not to your own understanding
In all thy ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct thy path.
Can’t. wait to attend. watch Pastor on the word network.