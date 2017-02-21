  • Home
21 Feb '17 breathoflife

Breath of Life 2017 Spring Revival

Join us for the 2017 Breath of Life Spring Revival from March 18-April 1, 7:00 PM nightly (except Mondays and Thursdays).

Featured Speaker:
Dr. Carlton Byrd

Muscial Guests:
Kurt Carr & The Kurt Carr Singers

Children’s Ministries for ages 4 to 11
FREE transportation provided

Location:
Oakwood University Church
5500 Adventist Blvd
Huntsville, AL 35896

Comments

  1. Jackie, February 21, 2017 AT 9:48 PM

    Do you need to purchase tickets? If so, what is the cost?

    Reply
    • breathoflife, February 21, 2017 AT 9:48 PM

      Hello Jackie, no purchase of tickets are necessary. We would love to have you visit us.

      Reply
  2. Hodges Ingram of Remnant Mission Chruch, February 21, 2017 AT 9:48 PM

    Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not to your own understanding
    In all thy ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct thy path.

    Reply
  3. Sandra Jackson, February 21, 2017 AT 9:48 PM

    Can’t. wait to attend. watch Pastor on the word network.

    Reply

