Breath of Life 2017 Spring Revival

Join us for the 2017 Breath of Life Spring Revival from March 18-April 1, 7:00 PM nightly (except Mondays and Thursdays).

Featured Speaker:

Dr. Carlton Byrd

Muscial Guests:

Kurt Carr & The Kurt Carr Singers

Children’s Ministries for ages 4 to 11

FREE transportation provided

Location:

Oakwood University Church

5500 Adventist Blvd

Huntsville, AL 35896