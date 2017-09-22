Dr. Carlton P. Byrd presents the great themes of the Bible in a clear, enthusiastic, and compelling way that will leave you inspired!
Dr. Carlton P. Byrd presents the great themes of the Bible in a clear, enthusiastic, and compelling way that will leave you inspired! You will be amazed at how God’s Word will provide hope-filled answers to life’s many questions. Each evening, messages straight from the Bible will open before you a bright and hopeful future.
- Temple of Centro Cristiano Pentecostal of Las Vegas | 2222 W. Mesquite Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89106
- 7:00 pm nightly • except Tuesdays & Thursdays
- October 8 • Sandi Patty
Comments
Live streaming?
Hello Mr. James, unfortunately no.