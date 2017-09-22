  • Home
22 Sep '17 breathoflife

Dr. Carlton P. Byrd presents the great themes of the Bible in a clear, enthusiastic, and compelling way that will leave you inspired!  You will be amazed at how God’s Word will provide hope-filled answers to life’s many questions.  Each evening, messages straight from the Bible will open before you a bright and hopeful future.

  • Temple of Centro Cristiano Pentecostal of Las Vegas | 2222 W. Mesquite Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89106
  • 7:00 pm nightly • except Tuesdays & Thursdays
  • October 8 • Sandi Patty

Comments

  1. Mike James, September 22, 2017 AT 10:09 PM

    Live streaming?

    Reply
    • breathoflife, September 22, 2017 AT 10:09 PM

      Hello Mr. James, unfortunately no.

      Reply

