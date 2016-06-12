Breath of Life Summer Revival

View some of the photos taken these past couple of nights of the Revival.

Edited, Sunday, June 17: The Breath of Life 2016 Summer Revival got off to a GREAT start last evening with the preaching ministry of Dr. Carlton P. Byrd and the music ministry of Yolanda Adams. Approximately 1,500 people were in attendance as every seat in the sanctuary was taken, along with the balcony and overflow areas. If you’re in the New York area, join us tonight at the Goshen Temple Church, 2414 Church Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226, at 7:00 pm. Dr. Byrd will again be preaching and Anthony Brown & Group Therapy will share their music ministry!

If you’re in the New York City area, please join us for our 2016 Summer Revival in Brooklyn, NY at the Goshen Temple Church (2214 Church Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226). This revival will commence each evening at 7:00 pm (except Tuesdays and Thursdays) beginning July 17, and ending August 6. Dr. Carlton P. Byrd will share his preaching ministry, and several artists, including Yolanda Adams and Anthony Brown & Group Therapy, will share their music ministry. You don’t want to miss this!