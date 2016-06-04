CD Brooks Update

In Memoriam

Elder C.D. Brooks

Speaker/Director – Breath of Life Television Ministries – 1974 to 1998

“Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord that they may rest from their labors; and their works do follow them.” – Revelation 14:13

The funeral for Elder Charles D. Brooks will be on:

Sunday – June 12, 2016

Sligo SDA Church

7700 Carroll Avenue

Takoma Park, Maryland 20912

Phone (301) 270-6777

Fax (301) 270-3518

11:30 am – 1:00 pm – Viewing

1:00 p.m. – Funeral Service

The funeral will be live streamed on the church website – www.sligochurch.org

Dear Church Family,

We have recently been given an update on the health status of our father. We did not receive the good news we had hoped for. Our father’s condition has advanced and is beyond medical correction. We ask for your continued prayers for our family as we continue on this journey. Your prayers and support have been a sustaining blessing through all of this. Please be encouraged, as Dad is resolute in his faith in God. The Word says, “Blessed is the man who trusts in the Lord, and whose trust is the Lord.” (Jeremiah 17:7 NASB)

Charles D. Brooks II

Diedra Brooks Tramel

c/o Office of Regional Conference Ministry