CD Brooks Update

In Memoriam
Elder C.D. Brooks
Speaker/Director – Breath of Life Television Ministries – 1974 to 1998
“Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord that they may rest from their labors; and their works do follow them.” – Revelation 14:13
The funeral for Elder Charles D. Brooks will be on:
Sunday – June 12, 2016
Sligo SDA Church
7700 Carroll Avenue
Takoma Park, Maryland 20912
Phone (301) 270-6777
Fax (301) 270-3518
11:30 am – 1:00 pm – Viewing
1:00 p.m. – Funeral Service
The funeral will be live streamed on the church website – www.sligochurch.org
Dear Church Family,
We have recently been given an update on the health status of our father. We did not receive the good news we had hoped for. Our father’s condition has advanced and is beyond medical correction. We ask for your continued prayers for our family as we continue on this journey. Your prayers and support have been a sustaining blessing through all of this. Please be encouraged, as Dad is resolute in his faith in God. The Word says, “Blessed is the man who trusts in the Lord, and whose trust is the Lord.” (Jeremiah 17:7 NASB)
Charles D. Brooks II
Comments
May you know that once again every promise every chapter every line is being claimed on your and his behalf and that am asking the Saviors human arm around you and your father and family and His divine arm on His Father’s throne connecting your to Heaven during this time., may His wonderful will be done for all and all glory and honor be His as this journey goes forth. with love and prayer and thoughts always BJ Long, crochet64@hotmail.com
May he know that , we are praying for him
Prayers for healing continue to ascend on behalf of Elder Brooks and his family. What can we say, other than this. It is comforting to know that “Dad is resolute in his faith in God.”
Really enjoy Pastor Brooks sermons. Remembering no matter what man says God got the final say. Continual prayers from Hollandale First Adventist Church 🙏🏽🙏🏽
Me and my family will continue to pray for pastor C. D Brooks because we believe that God has the final say on his life.
I’m very happy to know what pastor faith in grounded in the Lord. May God’s Will be done in his life.
Indeed the prayers of the Saints ascend each day on behalf of God’s Manservant, Dr. C.D. Brooks, Sr. We know, claim, and believe in the POWER of Him who healed the woman with the issue of blood. Him who healed the blind man. Him who healed the man of his demons. Him who called life back into the body of the little girl and Lazarus. So we ask, “What is too hard for God?” Please accept our deepest prayers for Dr. Brooks and the entire family as we call upon the name of our Living God for healing. But as the Hebrew boys declared in Daniel 3:18, “Even if He does not…” [deliver Dr. Brooks], we will still praise the name of the Most High. Be blessed and stay encouraged.
Pastor C.D Brooks has been an inspiration to me ever since I heard his presentations / sermons when I was a very young man. His love for God and passion for ministry is so infectious, that today, I have come to the realization that his influence has impacted my life in a remarkable way. Please rest assured, family, that Almighty God is still in the miracle working business. Our prayers will continue on your behalf. Stay strong..
Only God knows the numerous times the ageless messages of Elder Brooks have served to speak peace to me. As such, he is my walking partner. As I walk for exercise, his sermons are streamed to me via you tube and my earphones.
Oh what an anointing!!!!
Dr. Sheila Parham-Davis
May the Lord have his own way…
I listen to Pastor CD Brook’s Sermons almost every day.
Am actually typing with his voice preaching in the Back Ground.
If there was a way, i would love to apply the natural ways of healing on him.
I Pray for him and Family.
Prayers from Arizona.
Pastor Brooks is always in my prayers and on my heart.
In my prayers.
Praying for him…. Wish him quick recovery
Isaiah 57:1 reminds us that GOD IS IN CONTROL. Comfort one another with these words!
The Lord shall see HIS manservant through all this. HE is faithful to grant him health if it be HIS will. Praying for him. Amen
The one who called him is the one who is with him. Trust in God because he does not make a mistake.
May the peace and care of the lord Jesus Christ be with the brooks family
The man who has made my faith in Jesus strong through God, My family and i are with you in prayer for nothing is impossible with our God . I’m glad you’re still holding Jesus, keep holding on it won’t be long Elder Brooks we will soldier in Prayer. Mashazhu.T
My prayers are with you all. You have probably heard all different things to do, but I have a friend who used Baking Soda water to cure his cancer. God Bless
Prayers and peace for Pastor Brooks….from his friend Dorothy Clark’s granddaughter and family
What an amazing Man of God! Your father preached at an Alumni weekend in the 90’s and I still remember the title “Friendly Fire” and the sermon. Please know that my prayers are for him that God’s will be done! There is absolutely NOTHING TO HARD FOR GOD! HE is still in the Miracle working business! Only when God says it’s over is it over! He is the Greatest Physician that ever was and ever will be. He raised the dead, He made the blind to see and the dumb to talk, even made the lame to walk. Is there ANYTHING too hard for God? Absolutely Not! Here is the blessing, that even if He chooses Not to move in the way WE prayed He would, we can be confident that He’s working all together for OUR GOOD! So we stand behind HIS WORD FOR HE IS ABLE! GOD BLESS YOU!
May the peace of God that passes all understanding surround the entire family during these trying hours. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
This is a true man of God who after working all his life in the Master,s vineyard finds himself,like Paul,faced with an incurable disease according to man..but not so with God.The enemy of souls seeks to frustrate and to discourage …..but God in His wisdom alows this to come his way.
May GOD’s continued blessings be with Elder Brooks and the extended family, rest assured GOD has this in control and nothing happens that He is not aware of. GOD knows the way through the wilderness, all we have to do is follow. Rest assure that where ever our journey takes us GOD is already there. Be blessed and encouraged.
Praying for his healing, his peace, his joy and God’s wisdom and power to be manifest in this situation. I will now think of him as I’ve always seen him dynamic, healthy and strong.
My prayers are with you and the family
I have Elder Brooks in my prayers.
Continuing to keep Him and the rest of the family in prayer. May God give you all comfort at this time.
Prayers being lifted in Jesus worthy, precious, holy name I pray, amen.
Elder and Sister Brooks are in our thoughts and prayers. Remain faithful!
Jeremiah 33:2,3 assures us that our heavenly Father hears us our prayers and that He is more than ready to answer us for the glory of His name. May the Lord hear us as we pray for pastor C.D. Brooks. Amen
Praying without ceasing. God is STILL in the miracle working business!
God brought me back to the church through the Ministry of Elder Brooks which I am forever grateful! Please know that I am praying for him and your family in this time of need.
Diedra (my OC classmate), I’m praying for you, Elder Brooks and the entire Brooks Family. May God in His mercy and love uphold you all and provide the courage, strength, comfort, Peace and Hope needed at this time.
Things that happn for reason, God be with him and the family.Natural healing is available if this option has not been consider someone pass it on to family in case they don’t see this post.
I am from Guyana South America and I grew up listening to Elder Brooks.His sermons has been an inspiration to my life.May God continue to be with the entire Brooks family as we continue to pray for healing in Jesus most wonderful name.Volda Enniss.
To my friend that has given me so much inspiration. I claim the promise..”With God all things are possible.
I have been SO tremendously blessed by the life and ministry of Dr. Brooks and his family!! They have given SO much to us and has never asked for anything in return. It appears that ministry has gone
the opposite way, seeking both acknowledgement and praise. I remember running into Dr. Brooks and his wife at Oakwood and I couldn’t wait to get to him because I had been listening to him for two weeks and I couldn’t wait to tell him! Man he and his wife smiled and gave all the praise to the Lord! His obedience to God regarding his ministry and his life has blessed billions! Thank you family for loving God enough to do His bidding in helping a few of us make it in and understand God more fully!! You are in my prayers!
Mighty Man of God….my prayers go up for you. You have been used by God to be a powerful pillar not only in the Adventist church, but in the Christian world and community. Believing that our Heavenly Father has a definite plan that will be the best. Your ministry has been a blessing and inspiration to me and thousands of others.
May the name of the Lord be lifted up and glorified in this circumstance, whichever way He chooses. In the meantime, prayers are ascending for Elder Brooks and family.
Praying in Avon Park, FL
it doesn’t matter what the doctor says. with God all things are possible. If he believes in alternative treatment then contact info@thetruthabout cancer.com
you wouldn’t regret it
The man’s name is Ty Bollinger
i HAVE BEEN WATCHING THIS PROGRAME FOR A WHILE NOW
P.D.GREAVES
May the good lord be with Elder Brooks and family during these trying times.
My heart is gladden when I heard that Pastor Brooks faith is still strong & anchor in the Lord. God will make all things new. In a little while we all will be going home with the Lord. Be strong in the Lord.
This just goes to show that none of us is exempt from difficult situations and that we all need the Lord. Blessings him and us family.
Our prayers ascend to God on behalf of Pastor C D Brooks for divine healing. (On behalf of the Akpan family in Nigeria/Ghana)
Pastor Brooks is by far my favorite speaker. If he tells you that something is in the Word of God, believe me, it’s there. If I have one of his sermons, I have one hundred. I have no doubt that his faith is strong and I hope that my life will be acceptable to God, so that when my earthly journey is over, I will see Pastor Brooks again, and have the opportunity to meet his mother, whom he has spoken of so fondly. in many of his sermons. Be encouraged, God is on your side.
Kharinne Shinaul
Claiming God’s promises. Prayers unceasing, intentionally for Elder C.D. Brooks healing. I also pray for his loving family that you will be strengthened.
Donna Johnson Scott
May the presence of the Holy Ghost and the power of the living Word and the faith of the servants of the most High God, touch the man of God. According to your faith, Lord, have thine own way.
Ernest prayers ascending to our Father on behalf of one whom we love.
On my knees. What doctors say is beyond medical correction, is not beyond God’s correction.
Sorry about the news but I am sure God is all powerful. On my knees for pastor from Kenya
The Greatest Preacher in the history of the SDA Church. I say this without reservation. However, the spiritual constitution of Elder Brooks would simply let such words roll off his back; as he is a man of humility. So therefore, lest my words be misunderstood as merely human to human accolades; let me clarify what I mean by “Greatest Preacher”.
Elder Brooks has consistently dispensed truth “in season” and “out of season”. He has preached right on through “both seasons”. Sadly, he would say that now truth seems “out of season”. His messages, and the sincerity with which he has delivered them, has touch the innermost part of the soul of even some of the most hardened individuals.
It was one of the greatest highlights of my ministry to invite and host Elder & Sis. Brooks in New York back in 2004. We picked him and his wife up at Penn Station on Friday mid-morning and, after lunch, were immediately caught up in a massive traffic jam from Manhattan to Queens. It was the most wonderful “traffic jam” of my life; as it afforded us an opportunity to talk extensively with Elder Brooks and his wife.
I pray that, if it be God’s will, Elder Brooks will be able to someday continue in the advancement of truth. We await the manifestation of God’s will and I want Elder Brooks to know that this Preacher will always be indebted to him for the example he has set.
God bless you Elder Brooks, Sis. Brooks, and all the Family.
Pastor Dwayne V. Turner
New Jerusalem SDA Church & Stuyvesant Heights SDA Church
Good afternoon SDA Family is it true that Pastor Brooks has passed away? Thanks in advance!
Yes, what you have heard is true.
Some times I forget that there are other SDA preachers out there, simply because elder Brooks just reaches out and touch your soul. May his soul rest in peace.
Fred -Kenya
Our beloved Pastor C.D carried the advent message for a long time. If only those of us left now do just 1/4 of what he did the surely the Lord will come.
Our prayers are with the family and we hope to meet in that ressurection morning.
Let him rest, he has done his part no more pain, Let him rest
I was a 14 y/o girl when the Holy Spirit converted my heart to Jesus Christ through Elder Brooks. Years later the Holy Spirit converted my dearest friend and co-worker through a taping of C. D. Brooks sermon that I shared with her. God will continue to use him long after his rest in Jesus. What an honor! I pray for strength, courage, and comfort for the Brooks family. I look forward to seeing him in heaven.
My dear Sis. Brooks & family:
It must have been sometime in April that I talked with the Lord one Sabbath evening. I wanted Him to heal Elder Brooks, but tearfully I told Him that if that was not His will, help me to accept it and I will. I thought perhaps him being sick was God’s way of saying rest. Then I thought maybe Elder Brooks was in pain, maybe he was tired. I trust the Lord God and know that He will always do what is best because He loves His children. Tears formed when I heard the news of his passing; still I praise God for Elder Brooks. Growing up he was like a household name in SDA homes. I loved him since a child of about 7 or 8 years old when I first heard him preach in the adult tent at AEC campmeeting. He left quite an impression.
I thank God for his life of dedication and service to our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, and that he loved the Lord.
Praying that God will hold you and your family in His arms, embracing you with His love and comforting you with His peace. “Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal.”
Be blessed.
Pamela
I listen to Paster Brooks sermon on Those Special People.What a blessed wonderful sermon God used him once again as He has done all of his life.I encourage all of us to listen to the sermon he truly left us a one last warning.I will always remember all the years growing up going to camp meeting at Victory Lake.My prayers are with you all.He touched so many people.
Reflections: LIFE AND DEATH
After watching the livestream of Pastor CD Brooks funeral service beamed live from Sligo SDA Church, Maryland, I was instructed on how to live the rest of my life. Henceforth may God help me to live for Him in all areas. As I woke up this morning, a thought has lingered long in my mind that, like John in Revelation 15:13 said, “Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord from henceforth: Yea, saith the Spirit, that they may rest from their labours; and their works do follow them.” The works of CD Brooks shall echo through the airwaves until Jesus comes. Even in his death, his recorded works shall continue to follow his aspiration, to win one more soul for Jesus.
As a young man growing up and listening to Pastor C.D Brook’s sermons i remember thinking this man must love God with all his heart …..so sad he has left us because his sermons touched and changed so many lives. My prayers are with those family members he has left behind….don’t despair because God has given this mighty warrior of his word rest …..sleep well Pastor Brooks for the next face you will see is that of Jesus!