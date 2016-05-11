Huntsville, Ala. — On Sunday, May 15, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., Oakwood University, the Breath of Life Ministry, and the South Central Conference of Seventh-day Adventists are partnering to bring the “Breathe and Stand Out” Health Fair to the Huntsville community.

The event will be held at the McKee Business and Technology Complex on the campus of Oakwood University. There will be cooking demonstrations, food tasting, fitness testing, and free health screenings provided by the Huntsville Hospital Mobile Medical Unit, and games and inflatables for children.

The event is free of charge.

For more details about the Breathe and Stand Out Health Fair, contact George Johnson at 240.338.2219.